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Man United rally, Como dazzling and a Champions League scoring surge
By Get More Sports,5 days ago
Champions League matches have become noticeably higher scoring this season, according to UCL talking points. Teams averaged 1.63 goals per game in the 2024-25 league phase and 1.69 in 2025-26; through four matchdays this year the average is 2.02. On one midweek, six of nine matches featured at least five combined goals, including three 3-2 results — Fenerbahce over Liverpool, Manchester City at RB Leipzig and Real Madrid at AEK Athens.