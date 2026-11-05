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JobNimbus Launches Analytics, Bringing AI-Powered Reporting to Roofing Contractors of Every Size
5 days ago
New Analytics gives contractors pre-built dashboards, plain-language AI answers and enterprise reporting across every location from one reliable data source. JobNimbus, the #1 AI-enabled CRM for roofing and exterior contractors, today announced the launch of Analytics, a reporting experience rebuilt from the ground up for speed, trust and control. The launch includes Analytics, free on every plan; Analytics AI, a paid add-on that lets contractors ask questions about their business in plain language and get immediate answers; and Analytics Enterprise, built for multi-location operators.