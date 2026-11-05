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Setting students up for success
2 days ago
As SkillsUSA celebrates its 62nd year, we take a look at all the work they have done for students around the country. In a new episode of Contractor Outlook™, Heidi J. Ellsworth got the chance to sit down with Chelle Travis, the executive director of SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is the number one workforce development organization for students in the United States. They serve over 440,000 students and educators with programs in over 130 occupational areas (ranging from cake decorating to construction).