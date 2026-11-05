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Eagle Anchor XFR: Fire-resistant protection simplified
7 days ago
Eagle Roofing Products has partnered with Polyglass® to bring you fire resistance and waterproofing in one single layer. As building codes evolve and wildfire risks increase, roofing systems must deliver more than just basic weather protection. Eagle Anchor XFR answers that demand with a high-performance underlayment that combines fire resistance and waterproofing into a single, streamlined solution, designed specifically for modern tile roof systems.