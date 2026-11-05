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Half Moon Bay Planning Commission Debates Draft Measure D: 1. Can Unused Housing Allocations Roll Over 2. Can ADUs Count as 0.5 Allocation; On to Coastal Commission, Then Back to Council
By Writers Corner,6 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... VIDEO. From the Half Moon Bay Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday, October 27th, 2026 at 7:00pm, as a hybrid meeting, with remote comment. Agenda and attachments:. 1. 2009 Staff Report ADUs and Measure D. 2. 2014-07 Coastal Commission Staff re Proposed Amendments to HMB...