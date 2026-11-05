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Half Moon Bay Planning Commission Debates Draft Measure D: 1. Can Unused Housing Allocations Roll Over 2. Can ADUs Count as 0.5 Allocation; On to Coastal Commission, Then Back to Council

By Writers Corner,

6 days ago
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