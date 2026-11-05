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Helping people see their future in roofing
3 days ago
Ruth Scarrott shares how supportive workplaces and clear career pathways can help the roofing industry attract, develop and retain the next generation. Whether you call it a skill shortage, a labour gap or something else, the truth is the same – the roofing trade needs more workers. Our leaders and experts are reaching retirement age and there are simply not enough young professionals coming into the field for all the work there is to do. To learn a bit about how we can help encourage the next generation to join the roofing industry, Megan Ellsworth hosted Ruth Scarrott, the head of careers at National Federation of Roofing Contractors (NFRC), for an episode of Roofing Road Trips®.