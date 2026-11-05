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Victorville Man, 42, Arrested After Allegedly Brandishing Firearm On Seneca Road
By Victor Valley News Group,8 days ago
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old Victorville man was arrested on multiple weapons charges after deputies said he brandished a firearm. Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the 14000 block of Seneca Road at about 1:20 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2026, regarding an incident involving a firearm.
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