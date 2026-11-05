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Bringing roofing leaders together for an inaugural summit
5 days ago
The 2026 MRCA Leadership Summit will combine business education, industry insights and networking opportunities for roofing contractors and decisionmakers in Cape Coral, Florida. The Midwest Roofing Contractors Association (MRCA) is introducing a new opportunity for roofing professionals to strengthen their businesses and build industry relationships. Scheduled for November 18-19, 2026,...