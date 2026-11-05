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DeForest Buckner returns to 49ers in Oct. 27 trade, reunites with Super Bowl-era teammates
By Get More Sports,2 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeForest Buckner returned to the San Francisco 49ers when the team acquired him from the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 27, sending a 2027 fourth-round pick to Indianapolis. Buckner, who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2016, said he wanted to be traded to San Francisco and added, “I didn’t want to go anywhere else.” He said he dropped to his knees and prayed after learning from new Colts general manager Ed Dodds that the deal was done.