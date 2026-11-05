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Matching the sealant to the roofing challenge
6 days ago
Understanding movement, adhesion and surface conditions can help contractors select the right sealant for different areas of the roof. Roof repair is rarely about addressing one condition with one material. ASC Building Materials recognizes that different areas of a roofing assembly can present different demands, from bonding and waterproofing around flashing and penetrations to accommodating movement at joints. Selecting the appropriate sealant begins with understanding those conditions before work starts.