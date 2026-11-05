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ContractorHUB and Sequifi partner to deliver a stronger back office for home service contractors
6 days ago
Partnership connects operations, complex commissions and AI-native tech to help contractors manage growing teams and know what every job actually earns. ContractorHUB, the AI-native operating system for home service contractors and Sequifi, a commission management and payroll platform built for home service teams, have officially partnered to provide the strongest back office solution available to contractors. The partnership pairs comprehensive business management with specialized compensation capabilities, giving contractors a smoother path from selling and completing work to paying their people and controlling their profit.