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Ronaldo’s Portugal exit was messy, but his peak years were dominant
By Get More Sports,4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo closed his Portugal career amid a public falling-out and ridicule rather than a celebrated farewell, the report notes. His final years with the national team were marked by criticism that age and a reduced work rate made him more of a hindrance than an asset to Roberto Martinez’s side, and he played this summer’s World Cup as a 41-year-old.