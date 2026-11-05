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Week 9 uniforms: Eagles in Kelly Green, Chargers wear ‘Super Chargers’ navy
By Get More Sports,3 days ago
Several alternates and throwbacks are on display in Week 9, led by the Los Angeles Chargers’ all-navy “Super Chargers” set for their game against the Houston Texans, according to the Week 9 uniform list. The Chargers unveiled the navy look in 2025 and called it “a true modern throwback,” a nod to uniforms worn in the 1990s and early 2000s that coincided with a Super Bowl XXIX appearance and four AFC West titles.