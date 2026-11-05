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Yuba County Drug Arrest Unravels Into Multi-County Cocaine, Opium and Gun Haul
By Michelle Johnson,7 days ago
A Yuba County arrest on Oct. 15 was followed by a search in Sacramento County, where authorities say they found additional cocaine, opium, ten firearms and cash. The suspect was taken into custody with roughly one kilogram of cocaine, then booked into the Yuba County Jail on drug-related offenses once the follow-up search was complete.
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