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Ib Evald Tang Barfod, obituary
7 days ago
Ib Barfod, born in Frederiksberg, Denmark, Sept. 26, 1921, and died in Rockland, Maine at 105 years old on Oct. 30, 2026. Ib was an endlessly curious, intelligent man, who believed in hard work, self-reliance and community service. He was interested in nature, people and how things work. He had a strong ethical compass and never backed away from a challenge. While growing up in Denmark, he was always on the go, and throughout his life, he stayed very active in sports, including ice climbing and century bicycle rides. An avid hiker, he was one of the first of the Hard Core Hiking Club to ascend any White Mountain peak. He spoke several languages (but swore only in Danish) and thoroughly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people.