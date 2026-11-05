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Davis Senior Community Cuts Ribbon on $54M Vista Expansion, 250 Turn Out
By Elisa Nguyen,6 days ago
University Retirement Community — Reported Site of Vista Expansion. University Retirement Community officially welcomed its newest neighbors, celebrating the grand opening of The Vista with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on its Davis campus. The $54 million expansion adds a four-story residential building and a slate of resort-style amenities to the senior living community. More than 250 people turned out for the occasion.
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