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South Lake Tahoe Gets Its First Fast Charger for Electric Boats
By David Lee,7 days ago
A new direct-current fast-charging station for electric boats is now running at Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, and the company behind it says this is the first charger of its kind on the lake's South Shore. FlyTahoe, the company developing a proposed electric hydrofoil ferry network for Lake Tahoe, announced the installation this week as part of a broader buildout of shoreline infrastructure tied to its still-unapproved passenger service.
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