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Sold-Out Malcolm X Solo Show ‘RED’ Lands at Sacramento’s Guild Theater
By Jennifer Martinez,6 days ago
A one-man play chronicling Malcolm X’s transformation from a young hustler known as Detroit Red is headed to Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood next week, bringing with it a string of sold-out runs from Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Written and performed by Los Angeles-based actor Todd Anthony, “RED” tells the story of Malcolm X beginning in his early adulthood and set during the early years of the Civil Rights Movement, with three performances scheduled at the Guild Theater.