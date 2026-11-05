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Shirley Man Forced Woman into Prostitution, Inflicted Violent Sexual Abuse When She Refused
By Long Island,8 days ago
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Shirley man for sex trafficking following a year-and-a-half long investigation. Following an investigation that began in May 2025, it was determined Anton Trent was forcing a 29- year-old woman into prostitution and, if she did not comply, he would subject her to violent sexual abuse.