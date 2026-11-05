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She Cried That Day
By Jennifer Robinson,7 days ago
"She Cried that Day" chronicles the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women crisis through the story of one Indigenous woman haunted by her older sister’s unsolved murder. As her family navigates a broken system in search of justice, we bear witness to the emotional journey through which thousands of families suffer. The film reveals how this crisis affects a family, community, state and nation, while also highlighting the strength and power of these incredible women as they fight to bring their lost sisters home.