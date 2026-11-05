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Barger Congratulates Raman, Calls for City-County Cooperation
By News Desk,3 days ago
Supervisor Kathryn Barger congratulated Nithya Raman on her victory, saying the focus should now be on governing and addressing Los Angeles’ challenges. “The voters have spoken, and now it’s time to govern,” Barger said. She called on city and county leaders to work together on homelessness, public safety, housing affordability and preparations for the Olympics.