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Trust the Election Results
By Nancythe Other Nancy,7 days ago
The mid-term November 3rd General Election is over and our professional election office workers are finalizing the vote counts. The results for Montana races should be official later in November after all recounts are complete and auditors have canvased the votes and verified election office results. For many races, the vote totals will clearly demonstrate winners and losers by the end of this week.