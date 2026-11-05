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Media tasked to monitor government food security interventions
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,3 days ago
Journalists and media practitioners in Nigeria have been called to adopt more rigorous, evidence-based reporting to ensure government interventions in the food system are effective and transparent. The demand was made during the Media Dialogue segment of the Sahel Changemakers Conference held in Abuja on Thursday. Participants at the event...