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When the Printer Goes Down, Who’s Coming to Fix It?
By Alex Marcheschi,5 days ago
When a print shop invests in a new wide-format printer, there are plenty of specifications to consider. Print speed, resolution, ink technology, substrate compatibility and overall cost are usually near the top of the list. Manufacturers and dealers are happy to explain how their equipment can improve productivity and expand a shop’s capabilities, but there’s another question that deserves just as much attention: What happens when the machine stops working?