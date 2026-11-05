undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UW-Green Bay enrollment grows 34% since 2020, now 4th largest UW
By Tony Langfellow,7 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is reporting significant enrollment growth since 2020. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is celebrating significant enrollment growth since 2020. UWGB has passed a new threshold of 12,059 enrolled students, which makes it the fourth-largest Universities of Wisconsin school. A 34% growth...
1