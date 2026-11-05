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Nigerian military denies secret deal with Boko Haram faction
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,4 days ago
The Nigerian military has formally denied reports that it has entered into a secret ceasefire agreement with the Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro. This official dismissal follows claims made by The New Humanitarian nearly two months ago, which alleged that the Nigerian government had engaged in clandestine negotiations to secure a truce with the insurgent group.