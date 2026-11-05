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Students explore health care careers at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital
By WBBJ Staff,7 days ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ) - More than 100 college students spent the day stepping into the shoes of healthcare workers in Jackson. Jackson-Madison County General Hospital partnered with UT Martin for the “Pathways to Healthcare” event Thursday. Students shadowed professionals across multiple departments, exploring careers in everything from nursing and patient care to hospital operations and medical technology.
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