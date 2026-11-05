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Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from Portugal national team
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially retired from the Portugal national team, concluding a 23-year international career that has shaped modern football. The 41-year-old forward announced the decision through an emotional message shared across his social media handles on Thursday. In his statement, the former captain expressed his readiness to hand over Portugal’s iconic number seven shirt to the next generation of talent.