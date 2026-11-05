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FITAID Energy adds Dragon Fruit Fusion and Tropical Breeze exclusively at Whole Foods
7 days ago
LifeAid gave FITAID Energy a zero-sugar overhaul earlier this year, a move that covered the drink’s fruit-driven menu from Blackberry Pineapple to Peach Mandarin. The beverage specialist is now giving back to the product by way of two refreshing new tastes, including a deeper dive into tropical fruit. The first one is Dragon Fruit Fusion, blending the title-mentioned dragon fruit with blood orange, and Tropical Breeze, which blends guava and peach.