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Tando Composites Grows with LWI Supply into Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri
5 days ago
Tando Composites has expanded its distribution through Lumberman’s Wholesale Inc. (LWI Supply), offering its full product line across Southern Illinois and Eastern Missouri. This includes Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, and TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone. Headquartered in Montgomery, IL, LWI Supply distributes branded building products throughout select Midwest states from its three locations in Northern Illinois, Southern Missouri, and Northwest Arkansas.
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