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ODL Appoints New Regional Sales Manager to Support Customers Across Northeast Market
5 days ago
ODL, Inc., a leading supplier of building products, has appointed Dave McCrossin as Regional Sales Manager. This appointment reinforces ODL’s commitment to strengthening customer partnerships, expanding market presence, and driving long-term growth across key regions. McCrossin brings more than 25 years of experience in industrial sales and distribution, with...