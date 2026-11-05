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‘John Wick’ Animated Prequel Greenlit With Keanu Reeves Set to Return
By Jordan Ruimy,7 days ago
Lionsgate has greenlit to an animated "John Wick" prequel, and Keanu Reeves is coming back to voice the hitman. The film, still untitled, takes place years before the events of the first one, and will dramatize the "Impossible Task" — the single night in which Wick wiped out all of his rivals to buy his way out from under the High Table and earn a life with Helen.