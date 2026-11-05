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The Proofing Problem: When Customer Revisions Get Out of Hand
By Alex Marcheschi,5 days ago
Anyone who has worked in a print or graphics shop knows that getting a customer to approve a design can sometimes take longer than producing the finished product. What starts as a straightforward banner, wall graphic or signage package can turn into an ongoing exchange of emails, revised artwork and last-minute requests that leave designers wondering when they’ll finally get the green light to begin production.