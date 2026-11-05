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Manchester Mayor Signals Putin’s Exclusion from 2027 G20 Summit
By Ikeh ifeanyichukwu James,3 days ago
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be welcome at the 2027 G20 summit, scheduled to be hosted in Manchester. The comments suggest a potential diplomatic challenge for the UK government, which would ultimately be responsible for issuing invitations to the gathering of the world’s leading economies.