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Sound Transit, FTA to Release Ballard Link Extension Draft EIS
By Kyra Senese, Contributing Editor,6 days ago
Sound Transit and the Federal Transit Administration have announced plans to publish the draft environmental impact statement for the Ballard Link Extension on Dec. 11, beginning a 60-day public comment period. The draft EIS will evaluate the potential impacts and benefits of project alternatives, including route and station locations, Sound...
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