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Carbondale PD: Man arrested on first degree murder charge after contacting law enforcement
By Alexis Barrett,7 days ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Carbondale man faces a murder charge after he contacted law enforcement on Thursday and told them that he was responsible for a woman's death. According to the Carbondale Police Department, 39-year-old James L. Harris contacted the department at 3:17 p.m. on Nov. 5, telling them that he was responsible for the death of an adult female he lived with.