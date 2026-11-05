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Johnny Herbert: 'Jekyll & Hyde' Max Verstappen totally out of order with remarks about Liam Lawson
By Paul Velasco,6 days ago
Johnny Herbert slammed Max Verstappen for his threatening remarks towards Liam Lawson following their controversial clash during practice for the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, accusing the Red Bull ace of arrogance and intimidation. Herbert believes the four-time F1 World Champion crossed a line by seemingly invoking Lawson's uncertain Formula...