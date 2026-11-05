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Toto Wolff: Mercedes have unfinished business set to wrap up Formula 1 Constructors' title in Brazil
By NewsDesk,6 days ago
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised newly crowned Formula 1 World Champion Kimi Antonelli while backing George Russell to bounce back from his title disappointment at this weekend's São Paulo Grand Prix. Antonelli secured his maiden World Championship in Mexico City, but Mercedes still have unfinished business. The Silver...