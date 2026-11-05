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Oleksandr Usyk Names the Hardest Puncher in Boxing Today - Not Deontay Wilder
By Joseph Ryan,7 days ago
Oleksandr Usyk has named the fighter he believes possesses the greatest punching power in boxing today. The Ukrainian is a two-division undisputed world champion, having conquered both cruiserweight and heavyweight before vacating his heavyweight titles earlier this year in order to focus on the final chapter of his career, which he has dubbed his 'last dance.'