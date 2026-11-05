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Federal Circuit Upholds PTAB Findings That Google Failed to Prove VR Viewer Patent Claims Obvious
By Rose Esfandiari,4 days ago
Google challenged U.S. Patent Nos. 9,420,075, 10,528,199, and 11,093,001 in three inter partes review (IPR) proceedings, relying on a combination of Kondo and Chu. The patents share a specification describing a smartphone housed in a VR viewer, with an external input mechanism that contacts the phone’s touchscreen when actuated. Kondo discloses a smartphone attachment with a remote touch circuit, while Chu describes a button-actuated probe that contacts a device’s capacitive touchscreen through a waterproof housing. The Board found that Google failed to prove claims 1–12, 14 and 18–20 of the ‘075 patent, claims 1, 2, 4–6 and 17–26 of the ‘199 patent, and claims 27 and 28 of the ‘001 patent unpatentable.