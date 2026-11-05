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Holiday Night Market returns on Nov. 19 to Macomb Community College
3 days ago
Holiday Night Market returns on Nov. 19 to Macomb Community College. 50 student and employee vendors will offer a variety of handmade goods. Macomb Community College will host its Holiday Night Market, also known as Nattmarknad, for the second year in a row on Nov. 19, 4-9 p.m., in the Art Gallery and black box theater, L Building, at the college’s Center Campus in Clinton Township. Hosted by the college’s Art Department and Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Holiday Night Market features 50 student and employee entrepreneurs selling a wide range of handcrafted goods.