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BRFM Winter Market This Saturday November 7
7 days ago
Check out the routes before you head out. Last year the road closures were not as forgiving as in years past. Click on these links to the Monumental website:. Parking is available in the Broad Ripple Middle School parking lot (newly paved!), next door behind Einstein’s and in the Flanner Buchannan parking lot. Entrance from the School lot is on the south end, Entrance #8 and the Main entrance along Broad Ripple Avenue is open for the lots next door. Both entrances take you directly into the Market.