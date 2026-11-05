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Faculty Meeting 11/5: Academic Standards Motion Passed and Gettysburg 2.0 (Content Embargoed)
By Sarah Daniels,7 days ago
President Bob Iuliano opened the meeting with a discussion of the midterms, which can affect higher education. A proposal of IRS and Department of Education was announced, which would remove the tax exemption status for schools if there is evidence of racial discrimination. He noted that the school is “monitoring it”, and if these are put into practice, there will be litigation afterwards.