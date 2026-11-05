undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City Moves Water Restrictions To Defcon 2
By Scott D. Yost,7 days ago
If you want to know when you can turn on your lawn sprinkler in Greensboro, check your garbage collection schedule. With drought conditions continuing to drain the city’s water supplies, Greensboro moved to Stage 2 mandatory irrigation restrictions on Tuesday, November 3. For most customers, that means sprinklers can run just once a week – on their scheduled city garbage collection day.
1