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Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton nominated for Salute to Service Award
By Shannah Bober,7 days ago
Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has been selected as the Broncos’ nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. Payton is one of 32 nominees from the NFL. You can vote on your favorite nominee here. The Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.