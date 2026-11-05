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Longview Fire Levy Fails, Leaving City Few Options for Third Station
By Nicole Black,5 days ago
Longview voters have rejected Proposition 1, a Fire & EMS property-tax lid lift that would have funded a third fire station, a new engine and eight new emergency personnel, according to unofficial election returns reported by Lower Columbia Currents. The measure would have added $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation, raising Longview's property tax rate by about 58% in 2027 and generating roughly $6 million annually for the fire department.