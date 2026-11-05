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Miami University Lands $100M Gift, Largest in School's 217-Year History
By Amelia Simmons,7 days ago
Miami University announced Thursday that it has landed a commitment of up to $100 million from the Farmer Family Foundation, which officials are calling the largest gift in the 217-year-old school's history. The money is earmarked for the Farmer School of Business and is expected to fund everything from career preparation to new technology and experiential learning programs over the next decade.
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