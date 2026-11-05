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Historic Election Leads to “What Now?”
By Editor,8 days ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: My friend and fellow journalist Joanne Rideout shared this on her personal Facebook page, and I reached out and asked to share it on the Pioneer. Now is not the time to sit back and relax. We must continue to be engaged and involved by contacting our representatives. We the People have shown our strength, and we need to make it clear that we will demand that they work for us, and they need to “Git’r done.” Here is a forum for you to share your thoughts about what our state and federal representatives need to focus on to help us all have the basic needs for a happy, healthy life. Send your “What Now?” thoughts to editor@tillamookcountypioneer.net.