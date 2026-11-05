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Firm hired to complete environmental impact statement for Tumwater Brewery District
By Jerome Tuaño,7 days ago
The Tumwater City Council approved a $290,000 contract with BERK Consulting to complete a planned action environmental impact statement (EIS) for the redevelopment of Brewery District. The district covers the area around the former Olympia Brewery, as well as the properties surrounded by Custer Way, Cleveland Avenue and Capitol Boulevard.
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