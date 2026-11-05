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Randal Scot Cox – November 03 2026
8 days ago
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Randal Scot Cox, age 70, of Castle Dale, Utah who passed away on November 3, 2026. Scot was born to Clyde and Beth Cox on August 19, 1956, in Price, Utah. He spent the majority of his life in Castle Dale, where he enjoyed making everybody laugh with his light hearted and loving spirit. He spent time driving his white and blue Chevrolet pickup truck, dragging main, and hanging out with his friends. He was a long time fanatic of the CB radio. Oftentimes using it to communicate with his friends on the road. Scot had grown up and stayed in castle country, where he found himself working in the coal mines. He worked at Trail Mountain Mine, Deer Creek Mine, and Wilberg Mine. He made many friends while working in the mines. He was the father of six sons whom he loved dearly.